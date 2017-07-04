Liam Payne will drop his new single this week.

The 23-year-old singer took to his Twitter account on Monday (03.07.17) to announce the release of his second track 'Get Low', featuring record producer Zedd, on July 6.

Alongside the single cover artwork, Liam wrote: ''#GetLow 6th July @Zedd (sic)''

The hunk's new single comes just over two months after the release of his debut 'Strip That Down' and he's no doubt hoping to emulate the same success with this one as the song peaked at number 3 in the UK charts and number 2 in Australia.

The One Direction star - whose band is currently on an extended hiatus while they work on their independent careers - is also expected to drop his solo album soon.

And while he wrote the majority of One Direction's back catalogue, he has admitted it has been ''harder'' penning the lyrics for his own record as it requires a lot of ''soul searching'' and he feels like one of the knights of the order in the 'Star Wars' films.

He said recently: ''I wrote a lot of the last One Direction albums. The solo writing process has been harder because you have to do a lot of soul searching. It's like therapy. You have to look at what you think about yourself, and what you think other people think of you. It's Jedi stuff - unreversed psychology, forward psychology.''

But the heartthrob isn't worried because he gets his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he has three-month-old son Bear, to ''check'' his performances because he thinks she has an ''amazing'' stage presence and likes listening to her feedback.

He explained: ''I had her come in, I had the whole family come in and watch my performance and she's really funny and we were just in my room upstairs performing but I like her to check things because she's amazing.

''She's an amazing performer and if there's a dance move she'll be like 'Yeah, can you do this a bit more like this way' she gets into it, it's a lot of fun. It's nice to have someone who's a pro at home to tell you.''