Liam Payne wants to build a bar in his house to hold his awards.

The One Direction singer - who has been nominated for two BRIT Awards for his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' - revealed he is working on an area in the home he shares with popstar partner Cheryl Tweedy for them both to display the awards they have won for their music.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at 'The BRITs Are Coming', Liam - who has son Bear with Cheryl, 34, - said: ''I built this little bar, well I bought the tools, I imagined this bar area in our house with all of our awards on the wall.''

Liam is up for British Artist Video Of The Year and British Single of the Year and is thrilled that his solo career is off to such a promising start.

He said: ''It's really great and there are some great artists in those categories as well. This is where I am from so it it's extra special.''

Liam, 24, will go head-to-head with fellow 1D star Harry Styles and their former bandmate Zayn Malik in the Video Of The Year category but he insisted it is a friendly rivalry.

He added that despite the fact he, Harry and bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are all working on their solo careers right now, they are planning a One Direction reunion in the future.

He said: ''It's fantastic. I'm extremely happy.

''I love it. We all needed a break, it got a bit crazy at one point.

''Everyone is doing so well, don't fix it if it's not broken. There is always time for us to come back, we have that.''

Liam previously won seven BRIT Awards with One Direction, before the band went on hiatus in 2016.

Dua Lipa leads the nominations with five, while Ed Sheeran follows with nods in four categories.

J Hus and Rag'n'Bone Man have three each, while there are two nominations each for Stormzy, Loyle Carner, Little Mix and Clean Bandit.

The BRIT Awards 2018 take place at London's O2 Arena on 21 February and will be broadcast live on ITV.