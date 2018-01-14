Liam Payne has credited his fans for his BRIT Award nominations.

The 23-year-old singer has been shortlisted for British Artist Video Of The Year and British Single of the Year for his debut solo track 'Strip That Down' and he is ''so, so pleased'' to be in the running for the accolades.

In a video message shared on his Twitter page, the One Direction hunk said: ''I just finished my BRIT Awards pre-show performance.

''Thank you so much to the BRITS for nominating me and thank you to you guys, it wouldn't happen without you and I'm so, so pleased, so please keep voting.

''It's amazing 'Strip That Down' reached a billion streams, I couldn't do it without you guys, it really is amazing. I'll say it again, thanks you.''

Meanwhile, Liam revealed he is keen to build a bar in the house he shares with partner Cheryl Tweedy and their nine-month-old son Bear in order to display the awards he and the former Girls Aloud singer have won throughout their careers.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at 'The BRITs Are Coming', he said: ''I built this little bar, well I bought the tools, I imagined this bar area in our house with all of our awards on the wall.''

Liam, 24, will go head-to-head with fellow 1D star Harry Styles and their former bandmate Zayn Malik in the Video Of The Year category but he insisted it is a friendly rivalry.

He added that despite the fact he, Harry and bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are all working on their solo careers right now, they are planning a One Direction reunion in the future.

He said: ''It's fantastic. I'm extremely happy.

''I love it. We all needed a break, it got a bit crazy at one point.

''Everyone is doing so well, don't fix it if it's not broken. There is always time for us to come back, we have that.''