Liam Payne has posted a topless video teaser of his song with Migos.

Following the news that the One Direction hunk has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for his debut solo single, the 23-year-old heartthrob has shared with his 13.3 million fans a sexy new promo clip of him massaging his neck flexing his muscles along with music with vocals which appear to be the hip-hip trio in the background.

Alongside the racy video, Liam simply put the look here eyes emoji.

Liam can be heard simply singing: ''Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah.''

It comes after Quavo from outfit - also comprised of rappers Offset and Takeoff -revealed they have filmed a music video for the forthcoming track.

The 'Slide' hitmaker recently said: ''I just came from a video shoot with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy.''

As well, Liam has reportedly managed to nab the 'Shape of You' hitmaker to co-write his first song from his much-anticipate album.

Liam - who has two-month-old son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl - is believed to have jetted over to the UK from Los Angeles after learning that the flame-haired singer - who worked with One Direction on the track '18' from their LP 'Four' in 2014 - had written a song with him in mind and the pair recorded it swiftly.

An insider said recently: ''Liam and Ed have been friends for years, ever since Ed first wrote for One Direction on their debut album.

''The collaboration actually came about very quickly ­earlier this year.

''Liam was in Los Angeles and was told that Ed was beginning to write a song with Liam in mind.

''Liam rushed back to the UK and the pair of them wrote the track together and then recorded it.

''With Ed's expertise in creating a hit Liam knows they can't go wrong. They have produced something special together.

''Having Ed on board is a clever move too, as it means he will reach music fans beyond just 1D obsessives.''