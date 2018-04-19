Liam Payne says a One Direction reunion where they all sing each other's songs is on the cards.

The 24-year-old hunk recently admitted the boyband - completed by Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - could reunite with one big ''fantastic show'' in the future, and now he's revealed he's talked over his ideas with bandmate Louis.

Addressing the comments he made recently, in which he accidently suggested that all four of them had discussed reuniting, in an interview Roman Kemp on Capital FM, which airs tomorrow (20.04.18), Liam said: ''I sat down and I thought about this, and my thought was that the problem with this sentence was this: that I said 'we've all spoken about it.'

''Now, like I was saying in many ways, I meant that we've all spoken to the press about it.

''So obviously everyone's saying 'yeah we're going to come back' then we're not all just going to sit there and go 'well, we're gonna come back' and then just not do anything about it. But they thought that we'd all spoken.

''And then funnily enough, the day after, I did speak to Louis.

''So, it was like, I actually had spoken to him about it a little bit.''

Describing how a One Direction show now could improve, the 'Bedroom Flor' hitmaker explained: ''For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums - like where else do you play? - is to manage to be, you know, like 'The Avengers', like we're successful on our own.

''Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them. ''He doesn't call up Hulk and be like 'oh, whatever' unless he really needs him. ''So my thing is, why aren't we like that?

''Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like 'yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I'll sing a bit of 'Slow Hands'', you know what I mean? Imagine that?

'' Like five concerts in one would be the most amazing thing. It's the only way it can get better.''

Liam had told German news outlet Promiflash: ''You know I think it (a reunion) will happen at some point in the distant future. ''We've all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing.

''With everybody being so successful ... It's is so important for us to be able to make that show.

''And it's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger.

''It's the only way we could get more successful really, isn't it? By being good on your own.''

It's not known if former member Zayn Malik - who quit in 2015 to lead a normal life - will be part of their future plans.

Tune in to Liam Payne on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, tomorrow (20.04.18) morning from 6am to hear Liam's full interview.