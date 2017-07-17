Liam Payne has teased his collaboration with Charlie Puth.

The 'Attention' hitmaker has been hinting that the pair will release a song together after they spent time in the studio, and now the One Direction star has finally confirmed the track exists and could be released soon.

Speaking in a Q&A conducted live on stage in Paris with Virgin Radio France, where the hunk performed topless, Liam, 23, said: 'Does anybody like Charlie Puth?'

''He's a very good friend of mine and he may have a song coming at some point, so we'll see what happens.''

Charlie previously revealed a pet hate he had when he was in the studio with Liam, which was video calling him when he was driving.

The 25-year-old singer spilled: ''He has a bad habit of FaceTiming me when I drive.''

So far, Liam has dropped his debut solo single 'Strip That Down', which features Quavo from hip-hop outfit Migos and Ed Sheeran, from his debut solo album.

Meanwhile, the 'History' hitmaker - who has three-month-old son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - recently confessed he didn't plan on having a solo career.

He just wanted to ''go into songwriting'' when the boyband announced their hiatus in 2015, but quickly realised he would be ''ridiculously stupid'' to miss out on the chance to make music on his own terms.

He said: ''To be honest with you, I wasn't going to do a solo venture. I was just going to go into songwriting and carry on and do that. But then I was like, 'You've been trying to do this since you were 14 years old. You would be ridiculously stupid to turn down the option to have a deal.' Coming out of the band, we had some pretty good opportunities around us. I had to do something.''