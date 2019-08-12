Liam Payne has recruited Ed Sheeran for comeback single 'Stack It Up'.

The One Direction star's hit debut solo single 'Strip That Down' was co-written by the 'Perfect' hitmaker and producer Steve Mac, and the award-winning pair have been back in the studio working on the upcoming single, which is reportedly due to be released later this month.

A source told the Daily Star Online: ''Liam and Ed have teamed up again on his new song after the success of 'Strip That Down', it's called 'Stack It Up'.

''Like with his debut single, the song is produced by Steve Mac.

''The video was shot in June and fans will be able to hear it by the end of August.''

Just like his first single, which featured Migos star Quavo, 'Stack It Up' sees Liam joined by another US rapper, this time A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The new single will follow last year's EP 'First Time', and Liam is also expected to announce a tour this year, with his debut solo album also in the pipeline.

The news of the 25-year-old star's new tune comes after it was revealed that his bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan look set to have a chart battle on their hands.

Both stars are both said to be releasing new solo music at the same time, with Niall having just announced he's dropping new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' in September.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, his bandmate Harry - who recently filmed a music video for his as-yet-untitled track - is said to be dropping his first music since his 2017 self-titled debut album around then, too.

'Slow Hands' hitmaker Niall made his single announcement at the Capitol Congress 2019 at his label Capitol Records, where he performed 'Nice To Meet Ya', which Billboard reported as sounding ''trippy'' with ''90s/'00s rock vibes and a bit of soul and dance''.

The 25-year-old singer also has another treat in store for fans, with another ballad called 'Put A Little Love On Me', which has been produced by Adele and Liam Gallagher producer Greg Kurstin, also shared at the industry showcase.

As for Harry, it was recently reported that he tried to keep his music video shoot a secret by making out it was a mayonnaise advert.

The 'Kiwi' hitmaker's team tried to keep the major filming for the promo under wraps, but the sheer capacity of Harry's crew and security and the fact he was spotted by Mexican fans in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico, as they filmed scenes at 20 buildings, including a yellow property, gave it away.

A source said: ''The area was swarming with people.

''People in the neighbourhood knew filming couldn't just be for a mayo advert, as there would never be so much security or such a large crew.

''His team had bought hundreds of bouquets of violet and purple flowers for the video. Harry spent most of time filming inside a yellow house.''