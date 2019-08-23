Liam Payne is teaching his little boy to play the piano.

The former One Direction star is keen for his two-year-old son Bear - whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - to follow in his musical footsteps and has already started getting him to play a tune on the acoustic musical instrument.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 25-year-old heartthrob uploaded a photograph of him holding Bear's hand while they play the piano together.

He captioned the image: ''Twinkle twinkle hand in hand,'' sparking speculation that he has been trying to teach the little one how to play 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.

And it's not just Liam who is getting Bear involved in music as Cheryl, 36, has also been playing her songs to him as she relies on him to predict their success.

The brunette beauty recently made her return to the music scene with the releases of her singles 'Love Made Me Do It' and 'Let You' but she wouldn't have let them out to the public if Bear didn't ''bop'' when she played them to him.

She said previously: ''He is the bop-master. If he doesn't bop we don't release. No pressure, son!

''He's a better dancer than I am. He gets down. He's such a cool little dancer.''

Bear already has a playlist of his favourite tunes but the song he has had on repeat the most isn't one of his mother's.

When asked what Bear's best loved songs are, Cheryl shared: ''Of mine? He loves 'Love Made Me Do It' ... His favourite song for ages was 'Girls Like You' with Maroon 5 and Cardi B. And when it got to the Cardi B rap part he does all this stuff with his hands. He would play it over and over and wait for the Cardi B rap moment just to do his actions.''