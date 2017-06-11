Liam Payne gets Cheryl Tweedy to ''check'' his performances.

The 'Strip That Down' singer thinks his girlfriend has an ''amazing'' stage presence so is only too happy to take tips from her before he gets out in front of his fans.

Speaking at the Capital Summertime Ball in London on Saturday (10.06.17), he told The Sun Online: ''I had her come in, I had the whole family come in and watch my performance and she's really funny and we were just in my room upstairs performing but I like her to check things because she's amazing.

''She's an amazing performer and if there's a dance move she'll be like 'Yeah, can you do this a bit more like this way' she gets into it, it's a lot of fun. It's nice to have someone who's a pro at home to tell you.''

As he prepares to launch his debut solo album, the 23-year-old singer has already found his youngest fan, 11-week-old son Bear.

He said: ''There was a song of mine that I was going through my album this morning, picking up songs and seeing ones I still like, and there's a little 'woohoo' in one of the songs and he was literally laughing his head off, he loved it.''

Meanwhile, Liam was happy to see his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform at the Summertime Ball, and praised the 'Slow Hands' singer for his appearance at Ariana Grande's charity concert last weekend, which was staged to raise money for the victimss of the bomb attack at her show in Manchester last month.

He said: It's great to see him. He's different with his different hair. I haven't seen him in a while but I've watched his progression and how he's doing at the moment. I watched him play at the Ariana gig which I thought was an amazing thing everyone did. Hats off to him, it was such an important cause as well.''