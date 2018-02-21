Liam Payne has taken to his Instagram account to tell the world how ''proud'' he is of his girlfriend Cheryl for her commitment to her charity work.

On Tuesday (20.02.18), the former Girls Aloud star opened a Prince's Trust centre to help disadvantaged young people in her hometown of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The 34-year-old pop star - who grew up in the city in the North East of England - had been working for ''many years'' to create the £2 million centre, which is backed by Prince Charles' organisation and her own Cheryl's Trust.

Cheryl logged on to her own Instagram account to celebrate her achievement with the inspirational post ''Youth can do it!'' along with a photo of her standing in front of a huge poster emblazoned with the slogan.

Ignoring various speculation about their relationship status, Liam, 24, commented on the 'Parachute' singer's post to praise her work.

The One Direction hunk - who has 11-month-old son Bear with Cheryl - wrote: ''Very proud of you!! How you find the time to do this I'll never know.''

Liam is scheduled to perform at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday evening (21.02.18) with him and Rita Ora set to sing their hit 'For You' - which is part of the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack - at the ceremony at The O2 in London.