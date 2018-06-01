Liam Payne sat at the kids' table at his son Bear's first birthday party.

The 24-year-old pop star's child turned one on March 22 and he and his girlfriend Cheryl, 34, threw a party for the tot to celebrate.

The One Direction star admits he shunned the grown-up food to sit with his son and the other children in attendance to eat finger food and have fun.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', he spilled on the soiree: ''I sat at the kid's table and had a great time!''

Liam appeared on the BBC One chat show to perform his latest single 'Familiar' live in the studio, which contains some lyrics in Spanish.

The pop heartthrob was quizzed by host Graham what the lines actually mean, prompting him to reply: ''I thought I should try to learn to have a better understanding, but I don't understand at all. I think it's sexual.''

Liam marked baby Bear's birthday by posting an adorable snap of his son holding his hand on Instagram, along with the caption: ''Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world.''

Since becoming a dad, Liam has not been shy about talking about his love for Bear and his amazement at the incredible bond Bear shares with his mother Cheryl.

Speaking to #Legend magazine, he said: ''A mother and child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they're the closest thing ever - and you'll never be as close ... I was desperate to find out what I was meant to do - changing nappies and whatever else. For me as a dad, you're just taking care of everything as much as you can, making sure he's got a smile on his face. And if you cook for her, she feeds him, so you're cooking for everyone - that's what my thing was.''

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday 1 June 10.35pm.