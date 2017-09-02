Liam Payne feels ''shy'' when he hears old One Direction hits.

The 24-year-old musician has recently embarked on a solo career after he and his band mates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson - decided to go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015, and has now said hearing the band's first singles such as 2011's 'What Makes You Beautiful' is embarrassing as he's more ''mature'' these days.

He said: ''When the DJ puts on 'What Makes You Beautiful' you get a bit shy about it. It's a different maturity, of course we were very young when we did that.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker instead wants to be taken seriously as a dance music star, and says his dream is to hear his track played in a nightclub.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''I love dance music and I did a lot of remixes for the band as well. I've always had a dream of my song being played in a club.''

Despite lacking confidence in his band's early material, Liam is still passionate about a One Direction reunion in the future, as he recently said they ''have to'' reform in order to show their fans the material from their last album 'Made In The AM', which they never got to showcase on tour.

He said: ''Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to - I mean we've got an album we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.''

Liam also revealed he missed ''just hanging out'' with his former band mates - which also included Zayn Malik before his departure in early 2015 - on their tour bus.

He said: ''My favourite part about touring with the boys was when we were younger, we used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. When we did our first American tour, we had a really tiny, small bus, so it was just a lot of fun, just hanging out. And it was like, I don't know, that was the time when we got to know each other best.''