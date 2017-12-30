Liam Payne can't believe how his solo career has taken off.

The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker is amazed by how well his solo tracks have been received this year and says performing on his own at Wembley Stadium has been one of his highlights of 2017.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I've got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium! With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you're on your own it's just you and you have to get out and just do it! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer - who has nine-month-old son Bear with his partner Cheryl Tweedy - previously opened up about how he struggled with his mental health during his time in One Direction.

He explained: ''I shouldn't have been able to do as many shows as we did, if I'm honest about it, if I'm brutally honest about it. Going out and putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs, honestly, sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes, going out there and, underneath the costume, people don't really see what's going on ... I let it get to me that day. I wasn't in a good place. And unfortunately I was going through a rough time and I let it get to me a little bit too much. That was it. The more we did, I just don't think we stopped and celebrated enough how great things were and I think that's what got on top of us in the end. It was like, 'Oh, you've just won three EMAs, but get on the plane and go to the next place.'''