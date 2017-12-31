Liam Payne admits performing on stage as a solo artist is more challenging than being in a group.

The 24-year-old singer is currently pursuing a career as a solo performer, having first found fame as part of One Direction, and Liam has acknowledged the differences in an Instagram post.

Liam - who starred at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this year - wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''I've got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium! With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you're on your own it's just you and you have to get out and just do it! Each venue was different but the crowds brought it and helped me give the best performances I could! (sic)''

This comes shortly after Liam admitted to being proud of his fellow One Direction members, all of whom have pursued solo projects since the band announced they were taking a break.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker also suggested he was surprised by the success that he and his fellow bandmates had enjoyed since they went their separate ways.

Liam - who also revealed he's looking forward to eventually being reunited with his bandmates - previously said: ''I can't believe the band are breaking records nearly every week while we're on hiatus. It's quite insane.

''But it makes me more proud to be a part of it and I can't wait for the comeback.''