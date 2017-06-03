Liam Payne's son has learned how to giggle.

The 'Strip That Down' singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their son Bear into the world in March, and the star has gushed about his son's ''beautiful smile'' which he says is just like his mother's.

Speaking during a live Q&A session posted to Liam's YouTube channel, the One Direction hunk said when asked what his favourite thing about fatherhood is: ''I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing. He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful.''

And the 23-year-old star has said there's some confusion between himself and the former Girls Aloud star as to what colour their child's eyes are.

He continued: ''We're in a debate at the moment at what colour eyes he's got. We're not really sure ... she's [like], 'Babe, they're brown,' and I'm like, 'They're not, they're blue.' 'They're brown.' And in the end, you just have to admit that they're brown.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted his life was ''changed forever'' when he became a parent, as he'd never changed a nappy before his son was born.

He said: ''The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever.

''When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility.''