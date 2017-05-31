Liam Payne has ''decked out'' his son in ''Gucci baby clothes''.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker and his girlfriend Cheryl, 33, welcomed their son Bear into the world two months ago, and have already splashed out on designer clothing for the tot including shoes from Kanye West's Yeezy clothing line, and a selection of baby attire designed by Gucci.

Liam said: ''He is decked out. He's got little baby Yeezys. He's already got his little Gucci baby clothes so he's already getting started.''

And whilst Liam admits that the former Girls Aloud star isn't too happy about him leaving home to promote his solo material, 23-year-old Liam insists he's determined to make sure he can afford to buy baby Bear ''the best things ever'', as it's something he never had when he was growing up.

He added: ''Saying goodbye was really difficult, because she (Cheryl) was very upset about me leaving. You gotta go to work. I understand why I am here and there is more reason to be here now to earn a living and make sure he has the best things ever, because I didn't have that when I was a kid and I want him to have that.''

But Liam admits having designer clothes around a baby isn't always the best idea, as he recalled one moment when the tot ''threw up'' on Liam's Gucci shirt.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I spend three or four broken hours a day with Bear where I'll change nappies or sit cuddling him. He threw up on my Gucci shirt.''

Meanwhile, the One Direction hunk recently admitted his life was ''changed forever'' when he became a father.

He said: ''The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever ...

''When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility.''