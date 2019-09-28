Liam Payne won't release his solo album until next year.

The former One Direction singer finished work on the record ''a while ago'' but admitted fans will still have to wait some time before they can hear the finished LP, but he hopes they will be as pleased with it as he is.

He said: ''The album was actually finished a while ago but I'd say probably next year, more likely.

''I feel like it's now exactly how I'd want my first album to sound.

''It's very hip-hop and R&B-orientated, with lots of artists that I like - an Usher and Justin Timberlake reference throughout.''

The 26-year-old star - who has two-year-old son Bear with former partner Cheryl - is delighted with his solo success so far.

Asked if his solo career has exceeded his expectations, he told OK! magazine: ''Massively, in every single way. I'm so happy about it, it's the wildest thing ever.''

Liam's latest single, 'Stack It Up', was co-written by Ed Sheeran and he and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had a ''long conversation'' about the subject matter because he doesn't want listeners to misunderstand his message.

He said: ''Ed Sheeran and I had a really long conversation about the fact the song was very money-orientated.

''It's my message and I'm putting it out there, but I have to be very careful about the way people perceive it.

''I've been very lucky to earn money and have a really nice lifestyle but if you don't have anyone to share it with it's pretty pointless.

''There's definitely been times in my life where I've been very much on my own with loads of great stuff and it's like, 'Well this is s**t.' ''