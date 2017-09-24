Liam Payne's next single will be released on October 20.

The One Direction hunk has taken to Twitter to reveal that his second solo single, entitled 'Bedroom Floor', will be released in just under a month's time.

Liam confirmed the news when he quoted a tweet from a fan account which read: ''#WhyWeLoveLiam because Bedroom Floor will be out Oct 20! (sic)''

He added above their tweet: ''Yep! My new single #BedroomFloor comes out on the 20th October! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Strip That Down' singer recently revealed he struggled to produce his own new material after One Direction went on hiatus because his life with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy and their six-month-old son Bear is drama-free.

He said: ''I had a bit of a problem formulating what was going on in my brain into the music at first because I was so content with everything in my personal life.

''It's easy to spill your guts out on a ballad. But I was thinking, 'Oh God, I'm really happy - what am I going to write about?!'

''When I left the band, I felt a bit stranded. It took time, but I know as an artist I am starting fresh now. This is Moment One. It's the start line.''

And Liam, 24, also revealed that he struggled during his time in One Direction - alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and former member Zayn Malik - because they could rarely leave their hotels while touring.

He said: ''Cabin fever. It sent me a bit AWOL at one point, if I'm honest. I can remember when there were 10,000 people outside our hotel. We couldn't go anywhere. It was just gig to hotel, gig to hotel. And you couldn't sleep, because they'd still be outside.

''People were speaking to me about mental health in music the other day, and that's a big issue. Sometimes you just need some sun, or a walk.''