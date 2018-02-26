Liam Payne's next single 'Familiar' features rapper J Balvin.

The 24-year-old hunk took to his Instagram story on Monday morning (26.02.18) from Miami, Florida to tease his next song by singing topless in Spanish, whilst tagging the popular Colombian reggaeton singer.

In the clip, Liam can be heard saying: ''I can't stop speaking Spanish, I can't...''

Before adding in Spanish: ''The girls... A little bit.''

Liam - who is dating former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he has 11-month-old son Bear - wrote on the post: ''I have no idea what I'm saying.''

On February 1, Liam teased a potential collaboration with the 'Bonita' hitmaker, writing alongside a picture of the pair: ''My long lost Colombian brother @jbalvin (sic)''

Though there is no release date for their song, Liam - who teamed up with Rita Ora on the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack 'For You' - recently admitted he can't believe how his solo career has taken off.

The One Direction singer is amazed by how well his solo tracks - including 'Strip That Down' and 'Bedroom Floor' - have been received and says performing on his own at Wembley Stadium was one of his highlights of 2017.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I've got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium! With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you're on your own it's just you and you have to get out and just do it! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Steve Mac, who is working on Liam's debut solo record, has promised it will feature ''hit after hit''.

The 'Shape of You' co-writer - who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, as well as One Direction - teased: ''I've heard a lot of his stuff and I think it's going to be a great album.

''I wouldn't say it's a body of work that will flow, but what I like is that it's going to be hit to hit to hit. And in my world, those are the best albums.''