Liam Payne has thanked his new girlfriend for putting ''the biggest smile'' on his face.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker hasn't been dating Maya Henry that long but is already amazed by how supportive she is and how happy she makes him.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 26-year-old hunk uploaded a photograph of them cuddling one another and captioned it: ''Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though.

''This has been my most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team @stevefinan @simonolive73 @jordenpinchen @conorleebutler @adamfkelly @stockersstory for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth @artisthbtl for f***in with my sound can't wait to perform it with you.

''my team on the ground here in nyc @republicrecords for supporting my record and @capitoluk for getting my record together and putting up with my self conscious shit then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is love you all let's stack this sh** up (sic)''

This isn't the first time the former One Direction singer has publicly praised the model as he recently referred to her as ''awesome'' during a radio interview.

Liam and Maya, 19, first met at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Lake Como shortly after his split from Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he has two-year-old son Bear.

After the party in Italy, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was also seen partying with the Instagram star on board a luxury yacht in Cannes, France.

And not only is Liam willing to share his relationship with his fans, he's also already introduced Maya to his mother Karen Payne.