Liam Payne's debut solo album is Jedi-inspired.

The 23-year-old heartthrob has admitted despite writing the majority of One Direction's back catalogue it has been a lot ''harder'' penning the lyrics for his own record as it requires a lot of ''soul searching'' and he's compared it to writing like one of the knights of the order in the 'Star Wars' films.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I wrote a lot of the last One Direction albums. The solo writing process has been harder because you have to do a lot of soul searching. It's like therapy.

''You have to look at what you think about yourself, and what you think other people think of you.

''It's Jedi stuff - unreversed psychology, forward psychology.''

Meanwhile, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker recently revealed he gets his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy to ''check'' his performances.

Liam thinks the former Girls Aloud singer has an ''amazing'' stage presence so is only too happy to take tips from her before he gets out in front of his fans.

He said previously: ''I had her come in, I had the whole family come in and watch my performance and she's really funny and we were just in my room upstairs performing but I like her to check things because she's amazing.

''She's an amazing performer and if there's a dance move she'll be like 'Yeah, can you do this a bit more like this way' she gets into it, it's a lot of fun. It's nice to have someone who's a pro at home to tell you.''

As he prepares to launch his record, Liam has already found his youngest fan, 12-week-old son Bear.

He said: ''There was a song of mine that I was going through my album this morning, picking up songs and seeing ones I still like, and there's a little 'woohoo' in one of the songs and he was literally laughing his head off, he loved it.''