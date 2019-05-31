Liam Payne couldn't leave his house due to the ''horrible anxiety'' he suffered.

The former One Direction member admitted that he was so afraid of being photographed he developed ''a bit of agoraphobia'' and had a ''really bad problem'' with undergoing simple everyday tasks such as getting coffee or filling up his car with petrol.

Speaking to Esquire Middle East, he said: ''It's the getting ready and always knowing that you might be photographed. I developed a bit of agoraphobia. I would never leave the house and I do sometimes suffer with it a bit in the sense that I'll get days where I just don't want to leave my house.

''Even if it's going to the shop. I'd be going in to order a coffee at Starbucks and I would sweat because I wouldn't know whether I was doing the right thing or not. I would be thinking, 'f***, I don't want to be here' I even used to have a really bad problem with going to petrol stations and paying for petrol. I can feel it now - it was like this horrible anxiety where I'd be sweating buckets in the car thinking, 'I don't want to do this'. Unfortunately, it does happen to everybody in this industry. I think you just have to get over it as quickly as you can.''

Liam, 25, isn't the only member of One Direction who has faced problems with anxiety and in 2016 his former bandmate Zayn Malik was forced to pull out of a show due to the ''worst anxiety of his career''.

He tweeted at the time: ''With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I cannot apologise enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me.''