Liam Payne is worried about his son following him into the music industry.

The 26-year-old singer and popstar Cheryl Tweedy, 36, have son Bear, two, together and Liam admitted he is concerned that Bear might want a career in music like his parents.

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, he said: ''He loves music which kind of scares the cr*p out of me. This job's a bit scary. It's not that I don't want it for him. I'll support him whatever he wants to do. But at the same time, the amount of stuff that comes with it, you really have to be in it. So as a parent, you're like this is a little bit scary mate. I don't know.''

Liam also opened up about his previous feud with One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, admitting that the pair initially hated each other.

He said: ''When we were in the band it kind of felt like, because he was the oldest and because I'd been singing for quite a bit of time we both got put in a weird position. He was wanting to be the leader, and I was doing my thing and wanted to. So, at first we didn't get on at all. We absolutely hated each other, it was so funny. Really bad. We hid it well.''

And Liam isn't worried about competing against his bandmates, including Harry Styles and Niall Horan, who are preparing to release new music soon.

He said: ''We do such different stuff. Me and Harry are chalk and cheese, we are the other ends of the One Direction spectrum in terms of what we actually do. I wouldn't do some of the stuff he does, same as he wouldn't do some of the stuff I do.

''I feel like Niall was the biggest One Direction fan out of all of us. He still has most of the same team that we all had before. I feel like 'Slow Hands' could almost have been a bit of a One Direction song. Everyone is doing their own thing which I think is the best thing ever.''

