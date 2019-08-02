Liam Payne regrets his ''rapper gold chains'' fashion phase.

The 25-year-old singer and Hugo Boss global ambassador admitted he has a number of fashion regrets but the biggest one is when he started wearing large gold chains early in his solo career.

He told HauteLiving: ''Mine were in front of everyone! You can't get rid of those pictures. I think my biggest fashion mistake, even though I really enjoyed it at the time, was my rapper gold chains phase, which was quite fun. I enjoyed it for what it was. But it wasn't for me! I think the most important part of it is dressing for what suits you. Push your boundaries, but I overdid it. I went a little bit too far with it.''

While Liam regrets that evidence of his fashion mishaps are available for everyone to see, he is happy he took some fashion risks.

He said: ''I actually think my style has gone full circle to when I first started to learn about clothes, right as the band started. And then I went on a little journey and tried out a bunch of stuff, which I think is really important and people should definitely do and go experience, but just don't take loads of pictures like I did because that's just really awkward. But I think my fashion sense has gone full circle.''

Liam has another collection to come with Hugo Boss and revealed he hopes to work on a sportswear line some day.

He said: ''I have another collection coming out next year. I have an underwear shoot that's coming out very soon. And a couple other things I'm doing with Hugo. As far as other brands, I would like to do something more sporty, whether that's with Hugo or not with Hugo I don't really know. Probably accessories would be something else I would want to get into at some time point I think. Lots of great ideas!''