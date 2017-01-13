Liam Payne's album is in the final stages.

The former One Direction star - who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini - has been spending most of his time in Los Angeles getting his head down in the studio working on his debut solo record, and British pop star, Conor Maynard, has been working on some tracks, which could feature on the hotly-anticapted LP, and he doesn't think it will be long before fans hear the hunky star's music, which he says is R&B-sounding.

He told The Daily Star newspaper: ''We have had sessions where we wrote stuff that can go to Liam Payne, for his album, because every now and then we do a session that won't be for me.

''It will be fore someone else and Liam is someone we have wanted to write for.

''I haven't actually spoken to him in a while, I don't know how close he is to finishing his stuff but I don't think it will be long now.

''The guys I'm working with sent off tracks to him that he's heard, he might not know it was me who write it though.

''He is taking the R&B route.

''By what I've heard it's very much that style.

''I heard tracks he has been sent to record for it and they're good.''

And the 24-year-old 'Turn Around' singer has joked that he may turn his attention to a different genre as he admits the 'History' boy band star's new tunes could be major competition for him.

He added: ''I might just be a country artist now, there's a opening for that in the UK!.''

Last month - Liam's label pal - Calum Scott shared that the 23-year-old star has ''amazing'' songs on the record.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I was in the studio with Liam the other day. I heard a few of his songs. They are sounding amazing. I'd love to do something with him.''

Liam has teased his fans with snaps of himself in the studio and even shared a short clip of a song, where he appeared to provide the vocals, at the time.