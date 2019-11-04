Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max are among the names confirmed for the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

The annual two-day festive extravaganza returns to London's The O2 arena next month, with the former One Direction star, 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker, house DJ and 'Sweet But Psycho' singer confirmed for Saturday, December 7.

The first line-up announcement made on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday morning (04.11.19), also featured Jonas Blue, rapper-of-the-moment Aitch, rising pop star Lauv, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and 'Ride It' hitmaker Regard.

Two more ''massive'' names will be announced for the first night, plus a host of other artists on Wednesday (06.11.19).

On Capital Breakfast from 6am tomorrow (05.11.19) Roman will confirm more names for both nights and the first acts for the Sunday night.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''The countdown to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is well and truly on! We have another amazing show in store for our listeners with some of the hottest artists on the planet right now playing the UK's biggest Christmas party. We have loads more huge names still to reveal so make sure you tune into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp tomorrow morning to hear who's playing night two!''

Listeners can follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for all the latest news about Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball go on general sale at www.capitalfm.com on Thursday (07.11.19) at 8am, and Capital VIPs have access to the first tickets in the pre-sale from Tuesday (05.11.19) at 8am via the Global Player app.