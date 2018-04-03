Liam Payne ''risks'' missing out on 12-month-old Bear's milestones so he can provide his son with a good future.
The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has been hard at work ever since he welcomed 12-month-old son Bear - who he shares with his partner Cheryl Tweedy - into the world and whilst that means he misses some big events, he wants to work hard so he can ''build'' a future for him.
Speaking to The National, he said: ''He just started saying 'da-dad', which is just the cutest thing. Being a father is grounding. You realise that you are not working hard to improve things just for yourself, but for them as well.
''I realise I can build something for him to have, as long as I work as hard as I can right this second. So I've got to hit the ground running. Unfortunately, it's a risk that I will miss out on certain things. I am aware of that, but it's important for me that I carry on and make this right for him.''
Meanwhile, Liam previously admitted he and Cheryl can't decide where to settle down with his family.
He said: ''I don't think I have fully settled down yet, to be honest with you. Obviously my life has been on the road the whole time that I have been doing this so I'm more than used to moving to place to place to place. I've actually spent a ton of time in New York I've recently really grown to love the place I think it's amazing. I love LA, But London will always be home for me, I am an English boy I can't help it. I do love my home even though the weather is pants ... there is much nicer restaurants in a lot of different places.''
