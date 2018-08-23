Liam Payne uses his music to express his sexual desires.

The 24-year-old singer - who has a 17-month-old son called Bear with his ex-girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl - has revealed he sees his music as the perfect creative avenue through which he can express his love of sex.

Liam shared: ''I like sex. So what better way than to musically express myself as a young man growing up. I'm into it. I like it. It's good.''

Liam - who first found fame as part of One Direction - admitted he's been forced to scrap a lot of his past solo work following his split from Cheryl.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker revealed his life has taken a different direction since the high-profile couple decided to go their separate ways, and that's also had an impact on his long-awaited album.

Speaking on Total Access in quotes obtained by The Sun newspaper, Liam said: ''I have enough songs for it and was ready to put it out.

''But I kind of feel like some of the songs I'm not ready to put out right now with the way I'm feeling. I don't know.

''To be honest with you, life's took a little bit of a different turn as of late, so I'm kind of going with that turn and being honest with my feelings and stuff.''

Meanwhile, a source close to Liam recently insisted that in spite of the delay, the singer's debut album will be ''worth the wait''.

The source shared: ''Liam is always recording and constantly writing.

''Since the end of last year he's really found his sound and this is influencing the tracks he's choosing for the album.

''It's sounding really great. I know he can't wait for people to hear it.''