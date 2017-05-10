Liam Payne nicknamed his son ''Cub''.

The One Direction singer and his girlfriend Cheryl welcomed baby Bear into the world in March, and has admitted he is proud to have ''made a human''.

Liam met with fans at B96 Radio Station in Chicago on Tuesday (09.05.17) and one who was in attendance at the event wrote on Twitter: ''He made a human! His exact words: I made a human. I helped. She did the most **insert noise** only mothers would understand. He pointed to a mum, made the noise and said, 'You understand.' (sic)''

Another fan added: ''He said his proudest moment was Bear and said at first he called him Cub a lot.''

And the 23-year-old star also shared other trivia about his life with the devoted fans.

A twitter post revealed: ''Here's my experience with Liam Payne...Liam said he loves his baby boy, him and the boys are in NO COMPETITION. He doesn't remember what he last googled, he uses Air Pods and often gets mistaken for talking to himself. He loves In & Out Burger and Red Bull...(sic)''

The 'History' singer confirmed his newborn son's name on Twitter earlier this month when he responded to a tweet sent by survivalist and television adventurer Bear Grylls, who praised the couple on their choice of name.

Bear wrote: ''Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne. (sic)''

To which Liam responded: ''Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss. (sic)''

The news comes after it was reported the couple chose the moniker after ''getting to know'' their son to make sure their name they chose suited him.

A source said: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''