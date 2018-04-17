Liam Payne will release his next single on Friday (20.04.18).

The 24-year-old singer previously teased fans with details of his collaboration with reggae star J Balvin, and now he's confirmed the release date.

Alongside the artwork, which features the pair, he wrote on Twitter: ''This is it! My next single #Familiar, featuring my boy @JBalvin is out this Friday! Go pre-save it on @Spotify for a chance to be the FIRST person to hear it! http://liamp.co/FamiliarPSUM (sic)''

Judging by a teaser clip posted on both the singers' accounts, fans will have to get to know their Spanish if they want to understand the lyrics.

Liam took to his Instagram story back in February from Miami, Florida to tease the track by singing topless in Spanish, whilst tagging the popular Colombian reggaeton singer.

In the clip, Liam could be heard saying: ''I can't stop speaking Spanish, I can't...''

Before adding in Spanish: ''The girls... A little bit.''

Liam - who is dating former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, with whom he has 12-month-old son Bear - wrote on the post: ''I have no idea what I'm saying.''

And Liam also teased a potential collaboration with the 'Bonita' hitmaker, writing alongside a picture of the pair: ''My long lost Colombian brother @jbalvin (sic)''

Liam - who teamed up with Rita Ora on the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack 'For You' - recently admitted he can't believe how his solo career has taken off.

Meanwhile, Steve Mac, who is working on Liam's debut solo record, has promised it will feature ''hit after hit''.

The 'Shape of You' co-writer - who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, as well as One Direction - said: ''I've heard a lot of his stuff and I think it's going to be a great album.

''I wouldn't say it's a body of work that will flow, but what I like is that it's going to be hit to hit to hit. And in my world, those are the best albums.''