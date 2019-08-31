Liam Payne has sparked speculation he's rekindled his romance with YouTuber Maya Henry.

The 'Bedroom Floor' singer went on a handful of dates with the 19-year-old model, just weeks after revealing he had split from former Girls Aloud star Cheryl - the mother of his two-year-old son Bear - last summer, after two-and-a-half years together.

The pair only dated for a few months, but on Friday night (30.08.19), they were seen walking hand-in-hand on a date in London's affluent Mayfair.

The pair first met at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Tremezzo, Lake Como.

After the party in Italy, the 25-year-old singer was also seen partying with the Instagram star on board a luxury yacht in Cannes, France, though they were not yet in a ''serious relationship'' at the time.

A source said at the time: ''Liam and Maya get on well - and she's a stunning girl.

''They have kissed a couple of times, but he is in no rush to date again and certainly isn't ready for a serious relationship.

''Liam is simply focusing on work at the moment, and above all else obviously his main priority is Bear.''

Liam has since been romantically linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell and Victoria's Secret beauty Stella Maxwell.

Prior to dating Maya, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was also believed to have romanced US model Cairo Dwek.

Meanwhile, Cheryl previously insisted that ''things are great'' between her and Liam, and admitted the pair ''have to figure it out'' as they'll be ''in each other's lives forever''.

She said: ''Things are great. I'm actually really happy that we can be the way we are.

''I love Liam, we love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It's really important that we're able to have a very healthy good relationship.

''We're going to be in each other's lives forever so we've got to figure it out and be grown-up about it.''