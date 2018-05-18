Liam Payne and Cheryl swam into the sea during a thunderstorm in the Maldives.

The 24-year-old singer and his 34-year-old girlfriend - who have 13-month-old son Bear together - travelled to the tropical holiday destination in April, and while they relished the opportunity to relax and unwind on vacation, Liam has admitted they behaved like ''idiots''.

Speaking to German radio show 'Energy', the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker recalled: ''We went walking on the beach ... we actually went out in the sea in the middle of a storm, like the crazy British people that we are, and sat in the sea while it was thunder and lightning which is probably not the safest thing to do - don't try this at home kids.

''But it was fun ... we just sat down and there was no one else on the beach because it was lashing down rain. So I guess if it's raining loads ... I'll just go outside more!

''We were just in the sea and we were just laughing at each other like 'what a pair of idiots', so, you know, that's what we do.''

Liam admitted to feeling lucky to have a woman like Cheryl in his life.

Asked about the challenge of managing his time, he confessed: ''I think it's just about finding a balance really and I do that really well, I'm very very fortunate that I have such a supportive woman in Cheryl at home, and a beautiful mum for my child as well, so I know he's nice and safe and comfortable.

''And, you know, I get home as much as I can - I have weekends off every so often and we just hang out as a family and just watch crazy TV programmes and cartoons and stuff.

''And it's a very very normal family life for me at home... I don't know what people expect of it, but it's pretty normal you know, pretty bog standard.''