Liam Payne has praised single parents for being able to raise a child on their own.

The 'Strip That Down' singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy welcomed their son Bear into the world almost three months ago, and whilst Liam says being a parent is ''amazing'', he ''doesn't understand'' how people can go it alone, as he wouldn't be able to cope without Cheryl.

Speaking exclusively to BANG! Showbiz at the Capital Summertime Ball at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (10.06.17), the One Direction hunk said of his newborn son: ''I've been saying it all day it's just the best thing ever, it's the craziest thing and my thing is like for single parents I don't understand how they do it, hats off to single parents because it is amazing what you guys do and me and Cheryl talk about it all the time but she's been at home with bear a lot, she's already got him in a sleeping pattern in seven weeks like she's insane the woman doesn't stop, I mean it's been amazing.''

And Liam also confessed that his One Direction band mates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson - haven't been to meet the tot yet, as they're all too busy pursuing their own solo careers.

When asked if any of the 'History' hitmakers had met Bear, he said: ''They've been a bit busy! They've been out doing their thing, I hope they get to meet him soon! It's amazing watching what they are all doing at the moment, it really is a lot of fun!''

Meanwhile, the star is planning on getting a tattoo on his chest in dedication to his son.

He said: ''I love getting tattoos. I haven't decided what yet but I'll make it a surprise. I've got to do my chest next, which is going to really hurt.''