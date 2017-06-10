Liam Payne has praised his band mate Niall Horan for his ''amazing'' performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert last week.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker took to the stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground last weekend to perform as part of the benefit concert hosted by Ariana Grande to raise money for the victims of the terrorist attack which took place after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, leaving 22 dead and more than 50 injured.

And Niall's One Direction band mate Liam has praised the 23-year-old singer for supporting the ''important cause'' as the pair reunited at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London on Saturday (10.06.17).

Liam said of Niall: ''It's great to see him. He's different with his different hair. I haven't seen him in a while but I've watched his progression and how he's doing at the moment. I watched him play at the Ariana gig which I thought was an amazing thing everyone did. Hats off to him, it was such an important cause as well.''

The 'Strip That Down' singer is currently working on his own solo music, but has said his two-month-old son Bear - whom he has with his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - ''laughed his head off'' when he heard one of the tracks.

Speaking about his son - who has only just learned how to giggle - Liam said: ''I was going through my album this morning and picking out some songs, seeing if I still like and there's a little 'wahoo' in one of the songs and he was literally laughing his head off. He loved it.''

But Liam, 23, admits having Cheryl - who was formerly a member of Girls Aloud before launching her own solo career - around the house is ''great'' because she gives him tips on how to improve his performances.

Speaking to MailOnline, Liam said: ''I literally had them come in and watch my whole performance just in my little gym upstairs. It was hilarious. I like her to check things because she's amazing and an amazing performer. If there's a dance move she'll go 'Yeah do this a little bit more this way'. She gets into it. So it's great to have someone who's a pro at home to tell you.''