Liam Payne only met Cheryl Tweedy's father after he got his girlfriend pregnant.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker - who has two-month-old son Bear with the former Girls Aloud star - admits he had to hide his collection of ''life sized model dinosaurs'' before he welcomed Cheryl's father Gary into his home.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he said: ''My missus was pregnant. And I was meeting her dad for the first time. So I thought I had better get rid of the life sized model dinosaurs I had in my garden. I had bought them drunkenly off the internet!''

Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed his bandmate Niall Horan and his boss Simon Cowell ''played cupid'' for him and Cheryl.

He said: ''Niall came over to me and said you'll never guess who's got a crush on you - Cheryl. I was saying something about Cheryl in Simon's house and he said I know who the future Mrs Payne is.

''Apparently he really embarrassed her one day by saying do you know who really really fancies you and she left the room bright red and Niall told me this whole story. They played Cupid. They are your boys.''

And Liam is not only a doting father but also a doting boyfriend as he revealed he makes Cheryl tea whilst the couple watch 'Breaking Bad' together.

Opening up about the pair's life together, he added: ''My Mrs is hooked on tea, I don't drink it but I'm always in the kitchen making her one, it's constant, I'm great at it now.

''And we're watching Breaking Bad. It is just so good. My Mrs wouldn't listen to me for the longest time and now she's hooked. I'm having to keep up on aeroplanes to make sure we're on the same episode. The other day a great bit was about to happen and Bear started crying so she had to leave and I was like 'no', I had to put it on pause. I love my baby but I was like 'please just watch.'''