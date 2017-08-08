Liam Payne thinks One Direction ''have to'' reunite.

The 23-year-old singer recently embarked on his solo career after he and his band mates. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles, decided to take an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015, and although no plans are put in place for a reunion just yet, the star thinks its definitely on the cards, as they never got a chance to tour their 2015 album 'Made In The AM'.

Liam said: ''Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to -- I mean we've got an album we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker admitted he missed ''just hanging out'' with his former band mates - which also included Zayn Malik before his departure in early 2015 - on their tour bus.

He said: ''My favourite part about touring with the boys was when we were younger, we used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. When we did our first American tour, we had a really tiny, small bus, so it was just a lot of fun, just hanging out. And it was like, I don't know, that was the time when we got to know each other best.''

And Liam - who has four-month-old son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl - also reminisced about his time playing New York's iconic Madison Square Garden venue with the 'History' singers, as he dubbed it ''the most amazing feeling ever''.

Speaking to BuzzFeed.com, he said: ''My favourite memory was when we first did Madison Square Garden. We popped out of the floor and it was just the most amazing feeling ever, knowing that we were in Madison Square Garden. And our album - we'd just broke the record for debuting at number one on the charts, so that was a real fun memory of mine.''