Liam Payne says marriage isn't ''on the cards'' for him and Cheryl.

The former One Direction member and the 33-year-old singer welcomed their son Bear Grey Payne into the world in March, and despite their relationship going from strength to strength, the hunk doesn't believe they'll tie the knot because he sees the ceremony as a ''religious thing''.

He said: ''I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I'm not really a religious person, so I know it's not really on the cards for me at the moment.

''So no not yet. We have a baby together -- you know our love for each other can't be more serious so it is what it is I guess.''

Despite not wanting to propose to the former Girls Aloud singer, Liam, 23, insists their relationship is ''amazing''.

Liam - who is currently in America promoting the release of his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' on Friday (19.05.17) - added: ''Me and Cheryl, our relationship is amazing and I put that down to her support more than anything, she's just so great.

''Obviously I've just started being a dad and also I'm promoting my single and she gives me no bother about it. She's like: 'You've got to go out and do your job, do your job.' That's how she is with it and Bear's beautiful and I love him and I miss him terribly.''

Liam first met Cheryl when he was just 14 years old during an audition for the UK talent competition 'The X Factor' as she was a judge on the show at the time, and has joked that the wink he gave her at the end of his audition was ''powerful'' enough to make her want to be with him almost a decade later.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Liam joked: ''I always, always had a crush on her. I got back to school the next day and when my friends saw [the wink] they were literally ripping the p**s out of me. Now they can't say it didn't work. The wink is powerful, it has powers beyond its own means. I have to be careful -- it's a licensed weapon in the UK.''