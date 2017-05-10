Liam Payne has co-written his debut solo single with Ed Sheeran.

The One Direction hunk has reportedly managed to nab the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who has contributed to the boyband's back catalogue over the years - for the first track from his much-anticipated album in a ''clever'' move which could mean his music will ''reach'' a wider audience.

The 23-year-old heartthrob is believed to have jetted over to the UK from Los Angeles after learning that the flame-haired singer - who worked with One Direction on the track '18' from their LP 'Four' in 2014 - had written a song with him in mind and the pair recorded it swiftly.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Liam and Ed have been friends for years, ever since Ed first wrote for One Direction on their debut album.

''The collaboration actually came about very quickly ­earlier this year.

''Liam was in Los Angeles and was told that Ed was beginning to write a song with Liam in mind.

''Liam rushed back to the UK and the pair of them wrote the track together and then recorded it.

''With Ed's expertise in creating a hit Liam knows they can't go wrong. They have produced something special together.

''Having Ed on board is a clever move too, as it means he will reach music fans beyond just 1D obsessives.''

It comes after Migos confirmed their collaboration with Liam.

Quavo from the hip-hop trio - also comprised of rappers Offset and Takeoff - has revealed they have filmed a music video for the forthcoming track.

He said: ''I just came from a video shoot with my boy Liam from One Direction.

''Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy.''

And, although he is teaming up with Migos - who became popular after featuring on Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean's 'Slide' - sources recently said Liam is not turning to rap and wants to sound like Justin Bieber meets Drake with his new tunes.

An insider previously said: ''Working with Migos is a big deal.

''They are one of the most highly regarded hip-hop groups in the world.

''The collaboration will help push his name out beyond 1D fans in the States.

''Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake

''It's definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists.

''But what's for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.''

Liam is the only member of One Direction who is yet to release solo material.

Harry Styles has released two songs from his album, 'Sign of the Times' and 'Sweet Creature', Louis Tomlinson released 'Just Hold On' with Steve Aoki and Niall Horan has two songs to his name, 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands'.