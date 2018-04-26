Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's sons are ''getting to know each other''.

The two One Direction stars have both become first time fathers in recent years, with Liam and his girlfriend Cheryl welcoming son Bear 13 months ago, and Louis welcoming his tot Freddie - whom he has with former partner Briana Jungwirth - in January 2016.

And now, 24-year-old Liam has revealed the two young boys are ''finally'' getting the chance to bond whenever their best pal dads meet up.

When asked by Berlin's Bild magazine which member of One Direction - which also includes Harry Styles and Niall Horan - he is closest too, the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker said: ''Louis! I've heard his voice every day for so many years that it's weird not to hear from him for several months now.

''We call from time to time, and our sons are finally to get to know each other. We became dads around the same time.''

Liam's son celebrated his first birthday last month, and the 'Strip That Down' singer took to Instagram at the time to dub the tot as his ''world''.

He wrote: ''Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you're my world (sic)''

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Louis previously said fatherhood has been a ''blessing'', despite Briana's pregnancy being unplanned.

He said: ''I wouldn't have made this decision if someone asked me on the day.

''But thank God that the decision was made for me because it's just a blessing to be this age and to be able to have a child.''

The 'Back To You' singer admitted he had always been close to his mother Joanna Deakin - who died at the age of 43 in December 2016 - as a child, and said his mother's life experiences have helped to prepare him for fatherhood.

He said: ''There are a lot of men for who the idea of having a child is really intimidating but I've grown up around kids.

''My mum was a midwife, so I'd forever be holding kids if she wasn't popping them out herself.

''It took that kind of fear away from me because what I saw in my mum is that all it takes is relentless consideration and love.

''The actual science of it isn't too f*****g hard. Fundamentally it's about being as good as you possibly can.''