Liam Payne was left red-faced after learning a fan wanted to ''go full fifty shades'' with him.

The 23-year-old singer - who recently became a parent for the first time to two-month-old son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - was left amused after he was forced to read out flirty tweets from fans during his appearance on BBC Radio 1's new segment 'Scott Mills' Perv Pad', where one fan claimed they wanted to reenact the erotic scenes from 'Fifty Shades of Grey' with him and try out some bondage play.

The unnamed fan tweeted: ''I'd like to go full 'Fifty Shades' with him. Payne by name. Payne by nature.''

Another fan interpreted her own version of the classic 'Roses Are Red' poem to the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker, enabling him to get the giggles live on air midway while reading it out to listeners.

The tweet read: ''Roses are red, violets are blue, when the beat dropped ... Panties did too... [laughter] ... I like that, I'm using that, I'm taking that home with me.''

Another fan bizarrely outlined the former One Directioner's look of his veins.

They wrote: ''The way his veins stick out of his arms ... Oh! I'm a puddle [laughter] ... A puddle!''

And Liam - who is busy promoting his first solo single featuring Quavo after going on hiatus with his band One Direction, comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson last year - is hoping to find some time to 'wet the baby's head' - a night out to celebrate the birth of his newborn, although he doesn't think all his former band mates can make the celebrations.

He said: ''I'm doing some sort of like, it's like the man's equivalent of the baby shower. It's the head wetting thing.

''I don't think Harry can make it but I think Niall's gonna swing by. We've got a little golf course thing going on in the back garden and he can't resist a bit of golf that boy.''

Watch Liam Payne read his filthy fan messages for Radio 1's Scott Mills via Radio 1's YouTube channel.'