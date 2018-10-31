Liam Payne revealed the Christmas gifts he is going to buy for the One Direction boys as he performed as part of Westfield shopping centre's 10 year anniversary celebration in London on Tuesday night (30.10.18).
Liam Payne has joked he's going to buy his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik reviving tattoo cream for Christmas.
The 25-year-old pop star was one of the performers at London shopping centre Westfield's 10th anniversary celebration in Shepherd's Bush on Tuesday night (30.10.18) and during his appearance, Liam was quizzed by the evening's host James Corden on what festive gifts he would be getting the 1D boys this year.
After pondering what his estranged pal Zayn - who quit the boy band in 2015 - might like these days he settled on some lotion that would improve the appearance of his many inkings.
Liam said: ''What do I buy the guys from One Direction? My god, well football is easy for Niall, so something football for Niall, Louis used to skateboard. Harry could with some clothes, he could with something less shiny, something ambiguous so he could go about his business, maybe something like a Morph suit.
''What do we get Zayn? I honestly wouldn't know these days, what would we get Zayn? What about that tattoo cream that brings your tattoos out, yeah a men's set.''
Before Liam could pick a gift for his best pal Louis, 26, Corden made fun of 'The X Factor' judge's penchant for sports casual wear, saying: ''You know what Louis could use, a tracksuit top.''
Prompting a laughing Liam to answer: ''Yeah he hasn't got enough of those. A Diadora, or a Champion one, or what about an Umbro? I had a nice florescent Umbro when I was a kid, but I digress.''
Afterwards, Liam and Corden led fans watching the special concert in a sing-a-long to the chorus of One Direction hit 'What Makes You Beautiful'.
During his set, Liam was joined on stage by Rita Ora and the pair performed a charged rendition of their hit 'For You' from the 'Fifty Shades Freed' film at the star-studded event.
