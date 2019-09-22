According to Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson was a fashion ''diva'' during their time in One Direction.
Liam Payne thinks Louis Tomlinson was a fashion ''diva'' during their time in One Direction.
The 26-year-old singer - who remains close friends with Louis - has explained that each member of the chart-topping band developed their own specific style quirks during the peak of their success.
Liam recalled: ''I was the lumberjack. I can't remember what Zayn's thing was, but Louis' was always stripes.
''Louis had a number of things actually, he was a proper diva about it, like, he had stripes, he had them suspender-type things or whatever they're called ... [...] braces.
''So everybody had their little thing and so if you started going into someone else's thing it was like fighting with your sister about whether or not ...
'''I was gonna wear that tonight' 'no! I De-de-de and whatever' so then I was just like 'right, no stripes' and then I just never wore stripes and I was the lumberjack!''
Liam also admitted that the band - which also featured Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan - faced pressure from their management to project a particular image of themselves.
He told Capital FM: ''There's this one picture of us all stood in like a news-agents in onesies, just like the weirdest guys ever.
''The funniest bit about that story was the people who managed us on the show were looking after Westlife at the same time and they hauled us in a boardroom and they were like 'you can't wear those, you look ridiculous, Westlife wouldn't do it.'
''The next day, Westlife were in four onesies. We were like, 'Are you sure?'''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...