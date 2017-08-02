Liam Payne joined his ''wife'' Cheryl Tweedy for her first official interview in nine months.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to the couple's little boy Bear back in March and shunned the press when she was pregnant, but she's now decided to break her silence and will feature on ITV show 'This Morning' in the ''next few weeks''.

Cheryl was interviewed behind-the-scenes on her new L'Oreal advert by Rylan Clark Neal, who teased the news on Instagram and revealed that Liam - joined them for the chat - called the brunette beauty his ''wife.''

Rylan said in a video clip: ''Cheryl has gone back to work on her L'Oreal advert and 'This Morning' were there...

''Cheryl rang us up and said come along - I'll give you my only TV interview.

''[We are going to show it] over the next few weeks, we aren't going to tell you when. We haven't got a TX date yet. We are not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there with his 'wife' as he has been calling her.''

Cheryl recently revealed she had gone back to work when she shared a photograph on set of the same L'Oreal photoshoot.

She captioned the post: ''Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit (sic).''

And the former Girls Aloud band member has received the full support of her 23-year-old beau, who liked the post.

It has also been reported Cheryl is set to be co-creating a make-up collection with the brand, which is set to hit stores in October this year.