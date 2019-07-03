Liam Payne thinks he has a ''long way to go'' before he's considered a ''fashion icon''.

The 25-year-old singer has partnered up with German fashion house Hugo Boss to be the new face of their new label, Hugo - which is launching this summer and is geared toward younger men - and will design his own capsule collection that will be unveiled later this month.

And Liam - who is a member of the boyband One Direction, who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 - insisted that his style has drastically changed over the years, but he is now more ''confident'' than ever with his wardrobe choices.

He said: ''I've got a long way to go before I could be considered a style icon. There's a shot of me wearing this furry thing with no T-shirt and sunglasses on - inside - and red jogging bottoms. I don't know what was going on that day.

''I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that the way I was dressing was annoying people - I was like, I'm going to get abused whatever I wear. Before, I used to hide behind my clothes, rather than putting them on and being myself. But you soon figure out what works. Now I'm more confident.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has made many ''fashion mistakes'' since growing up in the spotlight, as he started his singing career on 'The X Factor' in 2010, when he was a teenager.

He told the Evening Standard: ''When we were in the band, everybody had their thing. I was the guy in the patterned shirt. Louis had the trousers with the Tom's, and no-one could wear stripes because he did.

''I haven't worn a stripe since I was 15. It's funny now looking at how everyone's style has changed. Growing up as famous as we were, you can't get away with all the fashion mistakes you've made over the years.''

Liam will work alongside Hugo and their creative director, Peter Deirowski, to design the limited edition Hugo x Liam Payne collection for fall 2019, and the bodywear campaign for cruise/resort 2020, which will be shot by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus.

And the 'Bedroom Floor' singer would love to create a clothing line in ''really small'' sizes so his two-year-old son Bear - whom he has with his ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy - can rock the look.

He continued: ''I want to make all of it really small so that Bear can wear them. I love being a dad. [I was] always kind of seen as a bit of a Dad in the band''.