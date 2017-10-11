Liam Payne had ''mixed feelings'' during his final performances as part of One Direction.

The 24-year-old singer stars in the chart-topping band alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and previously, Zayn Malik - and as he prepares to return to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour for the first time as a solo artist, Liam has been reminiscing about the band's appearance at the event in 2015.

He recalled: ''It was a bittersweet feeling, because we knew we were getting a little bit of a break.

''Obviously we knew it was the end and the confusion of not knowing when it's gonna come back, what's gonna happen next. So there was a lot of mixed feelings around that thing. But I think it's all happened for the best.''

Since the band embarked on a hiatus, each member has released their own solo material.

And Liam is pleased that his bandmates have all established their own unique sound.

He told Billboard: ''Everybody's really enjoyed their success at the moment. I'm super proud of them all for doing their own thing and doing it in their own way.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently revealed that he ''hated'' life at times during his days with One Direction.

On one particular occasion, the dark-haired hunk broke down in tears when a family meal was disturbed by a clumsy cameraman, who pushed his mother over by accident.

Recalling his lowest ebb, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker explained: ''I just wanted a burger with my parents.

''I cried my eyes out. I thought, 'I can't do this' and I really hated my life.''