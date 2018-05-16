Liam Payne has hinted he may propose to Cheryl Tweedy ''in the long-term''.

The 24-year-old singer and the former Girls Aloud musician - who have 13-month-old son Bear together - have been romantically linked since 2015, and whilst Liam says he's in no hurry to pop the question and marry Cheryl, he can see them tying the knot in the distant future.

Speaking during an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday (16.05.18), he said: ''I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship. I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world.

''So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal.''

The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker's future marriage hint comes after he spoke late last year about the idea, claiming he wasn't a ''wedding-y type of guy''.

He said at the time: ''I don't know if I'm the wedding-y type of guy. Weddings feel a bit weird to me. I don't know. Who knows? We'll see.''

Even if the pair don't get married, they're still going strong as a couple and are living the dream as parents to their young son.

Last year, 34-year-old Cheryl revealed she ''hated'' the process of being pregnant, and Liam later insisted she couldn't be a better mother to their tot.

He said: ''She didn't enjoy [pregnancy] as much as she thought she would. There's a lot of things people don't tell you about this pregnancy business that happen.

''She went through different things with it, especially coming out of it, but she did great.

''She's the most fantastic mum, which was no shock to me. I knew she was going to be incredible.

''When I look back on it, it was crazy that I went back to work really early on.''