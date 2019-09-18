Liam Payne hasn't spoken to One Direction bandmate Harry Styles ''in a while''.

The 26-year-old singer and his bandmates - Harry, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan - went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, a few months after former member Zayn Malik quit the group, and Liam has now said it's ''difficult'' to predict when a One Direction reunion might happen, because he hasn't spoken to the 'Sign of the Times' singer in some time.

When asked about a reunion of the 'History' hitmakers during an interview for SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', Liam said: ''I say different times all the time because whatever I'm thinking might happen, but it's difficult.

''I mean I haven't spoken to Harry in a while so I don't really know where his head's at with that. I heard he mentioned it in some sort of magazine thing or whatever the other day, which was cool, but I think everybody else has been really outspoken and I think that they're like ready to go whenever.''

Meanwhile Harry, 25, is focusing on his solo career right now, but hasn't ruled out the idea of a One Direction revival in the future.

He said: ''I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.' ''

One Direction found success after being put together during the 2010 series of UK talent show 'The X Factor' - where they finished in third place - and Liam recently credited their success to ''dumb luck''.

He said: ''It literally was the perfect storm. There were so many scenarios that had to fall into line for that to happen. It's not something that can easily be recreated or probably ever will be because of the way the Internet was kicking off, the way 'The X Factor' kicked off. I just think it was just dumb luck.''