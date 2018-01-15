Liam Payne has never read the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' book series, despite being featured in the new movie's soundtrack.

The 24-year-old singer teamed up with Rita Ora to record 'For You' for the final instalment of the movie franchise - entitled 'Fifty Shades Freed' - which hits cinema screens next month, but has admitted he snubbed E.L. James' racy fiction when the books were released in 2011.

He said: ''I haven't read any of the books - I don't think they're aimed at my age range. I don't read much but the last book I did read was Russell Brand's 'Recovery' book. He's got a really great outlook on things.''

Liam is expected to attend the premiere of the movie next month alongside fellow singer Rita, in what will be a busy month for the 'Bedroom Floor' singer as he's also set to battle it out against One Direction band mate Harry Styles and former member Zayn Malik in the British Artist Video of the Year category at the Brit Awards.

Speaking about his nomination, he said: ''It's great. There's some great artists in that category as well. I can't believe it, it's very close to my heart, it's nice to be nominated. We travel a lot and go to America so this feels extra special. The speech is all on me now. It's OK for me as I was the speaker in 1D, I was the spokesman. But the speeches, there's a lot of people to remember.''

And if the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker manages to bag the gong, he already knows exactly where he's going to put it.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''I built a bar area, well, I say I built it, I don't have the tools, but I imagined this bar area in the house, and all the awards are around that part of it.''