Liam Payne has revealed he has a ''really naughty'' song that he'd love to duet on with rapping sensation Cardi B.
The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker has revealed the first track he wrote - which subsequently landed him a record deal with Capitol - called 'Both Ways' would be the ideal tune for them to team up on as it would suit the 'MotorSport' rapper's boundary-breaking style.
Asked what the chances of hearing a duet with Cardi are, Liam told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast on Friday (20.04.18): ''Oh, now we went around the houses with this one.
''I have a record. I have the perfect record to do with her.
''It's a little bit naughty now this song, but she's extremely... ''She pushes the boundaries a lot more than I do.
''And funnily enough this is the first song that I made that actually got me signed to my label and signed to my management.
''But I haven't listened to it in a long while. It's called 'Both Ways'. It's really naughty.''
When asked if he's shared the track with the 25-year-old former stripper - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - the One Direction star hinted that the pair had discussed working together, but that their schedules are yet to align.
He replied: ''No, no, no. I think we were in conversation for a little while but obviously she's massively busy and it's really hard to get these features sometimes, 'coz everyone must be dialling her up for a feature. But I just had this record, and it seems perfect for that kind of thing.''
