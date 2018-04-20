Liam Payne has the ''perfect'' really racy song for a Cardi B collaboration.

The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker has revealed the first track he wrote - which subsequently landed him a record deal with Capitol - called 'Both Ways' would be the ideal tune for them to team up on as it would suit the 'MotorSport' rapper's boundary-breaking style.

Asked what the chances of hearing a duet with Cardi are, Liam told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast on Friday (20.04.18): ''Oh, now we went around the houses with this one.

''I have a record. I have the perfect record to do with her.

''It's a little bit naughty now this song, but she's extremely... ''She pushes the boundaries a lot more than I do.

''And funnily enough this is the first song that I made that actually got me signed to my label and signed to my management.

''But I haven't listened to it in a long while. It's called 'Both Ways'. It's really naughty.''

When asked if he's shared the track with the 25-year-old former stripper - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - the One Direction star hinted that the pair had discussed working together, but that their schedules are yet to align.

He replied: ''No, no, no. I think we were in conversation for a little while but obviously she's massively busy and it's really hard to get these features sometimes, 'coz everyone must be dialling her up for a feature. But I just had this record, and it seems perfect for that kind of thing.''

Tune in to Capital Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am.