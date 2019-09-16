Liam Payne is ''incredibly happy'' with his new girlfriend.

The former One Direction star rekindled his romance with Maya Henry - whom he previously went on several dates with soon after splitting with ex partner Cheryl Tweedy - earlier this year and had no qualms about putting on a public display of affection when they arrived at London's Heathrow Airport over the weekend.

A source told E! News: ''They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport. They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!''

And it seems like their relationship is going from strength to strength at the moment as the 26-year-old singer recently introduced the model to his mother.

A source said recently: ''Liam was really keen for Maya and his mum to get on and was leading the conversation throughout their meal. Maya followed his lead and kept complimenting his mum. Liam is absolutely smitten with Maya and kept touching her arm and cuddling up with her.

''He also referred to her as 'baby' the whole night and couldn't stop smiling at her. Introducing her to his mum shows how much he thinks of her.''

Liam split with Cheryl - with whom he has two-year-old son Bear - last summer after just over two years together, and was reported shortly afterwards to have met Maya at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Tremezzo, Lake Como.

After the party in Italy, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was also seen partying with the Instagram star on board a luxury yacht in Cannes, France.

A source said at the time: ''Liam and Maya get on well - and she's a stunning girl.

''They have kissed a couple of times, but he is in no rush to date again and certainly isn't ready for a serious relationship. Liam is simply focusing on work at the moment, and above all else obviously his main priority is Bear.''